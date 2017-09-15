Happy Bloody Holidays: Doom Porting to Nintendo Switch

EXPAND The unnamed hero of the game Doom points his heavy assault rifle at a cluster of enemies. Courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

On Wednesday, Nintendo announced a port of 2016’s Doom to the Nintendo Switch. Developed by Richardson-based id Software, Doom is a reimagining of the classic series the company developed in 1993.

It's one of two games published by Bethesda — the other is Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus — scheduled for release on Nintendo's newest console during the holiday shopping season.

Nintendo made this announcement and others in a prerecorded video press release, the kind gamers have come to rely on for news from the company. It dedicated a large portion of time to touting previously announced titles such as Super Mario Odyssey and Kirby Star Allies, and news about Doom’s appearance on the Switch was a surprise.

The original Doom has long enjoyed notoriety as one of the most influential and popular video games, both within the shooter genre and throughout the industry. The title attracted criticisms over its violence and satanic imagery, which raised the ire of parents and religious groups.

Critics and fans also praised the fast pace and frenetic action of the 2016 version, which is designed to dissuade players from hiding behind cover during fights. Ammo and health can only be collected from slain enemies, and brutal melee Glory Kills provide even more drops — meaning players must constantly move and switch up their tactics if they hope to survive the seemingly endless waves of hell’s minions.

Switch owners will be able to play Doom’s full single-player campaign, as well as the multiplayer. But the SnapMap mode available on other platforms will not be available on the Switch version, according to the gaming website Polygon. The popular level design mode allowed players to construct customized levels that can be played alone, with friends or against others in multiplayer combat.

Online Doom players unload their arsenals. Courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

Doom on Switch will be the first game to take advantage of id Software and Zenimax’s proprietary idTech 6 engine, which was developed for the creation of the game. At this time, neither Bethesda nor id Software has commented on how the engine takes advantage of the Switch’s potential.

Doom and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus are exciting additions to Nintendo’s lineup, given the company’s long past as the more family-friendly console. Most of its first-party AAA titles shied away from visceral gore and realistic violence, but the Switch’s recent lineup has shown evidence of a changing pedigree.

