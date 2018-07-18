After Millions of Views of 'Despacito,' DSQ Electric Covers Maroon 5 and Cardi B

Dallas String Quartet Electric's a cover of "Despacito," posted last summer on YouTube, has more than 2.2 million views. Inspired by that success, the group released a new video with a cover of "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B. Members of DSQ Electric posed with exotic cars and shot scenes on rooftop bars around Dallas.

“Since we are the Dallas String Quartet, it was important for us to incorporate iconic Dallas shots in this video," DSQ founder Ion Zanca says. "Shooting at dusk into the night really put the cherry on top and gave the video a magical feel.”

Zanca's mission when he formed DSQ Electric was "to disturb and innovate an industry and a style of music that has been done the same way for centuries," he says. A string quartet is defined as a musical ensemble of four string players — two violin players, a viola player and a cellist, and DSQ Electric meets that definition.

But the group won't be playing background music at a wedding or at a grandma’s tea party. It's more likely to be playing at an NFL game at AT&T Stadium or at a concert venue like House of Blues. DSQ Electric has played with Chicago, Kenny G and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and its website describes the music as “the nexus between classical and modern pop where Beethoven and Bono collide.”