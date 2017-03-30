5 Art Events for Your Weekend: March 31-April 2

courtesy Holly Johnson Gallery

Simeen Farhat: Blood Shot Is Blood Loved

courtesy Simeen Farhat

Cris Worley Fine Arts

1845 Levee St., No. 110

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Artist Simeen Farhat uses cast resin and acrylic to create sculptures that play with form and shadow. For the pieces in this exhibition, the show’s notes say, “Farhat re-creates the moment a large-scale drop of blood hits ground, capturing the reverberating effects released by a passionate burst of energy.” Odd but cool.

courtesy Amon Carter Museum

Darryl Lauster: Trace

Amon Carter Museum of American Art

3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

Opens Sunday

OK, this is fun. For his installation Trace, Texas’ native son Darryl Lauster made a bunch of marble tablets and carved phrases in them using a Founding Fathers-esque font that would make Lady Liberty drool. The phrases themselves don't make much sense. They seem to have fallen from an ancient building, the artist thinks, “alluding to the possibility of an empire in its potential decline.” In conjunction, Less the Remainder, another installation by Lauster, will be on view at Barry Whistler Gallery April 1 through May 13.

John Pomara - Digital - Hypnosis

courtesy Barry Whistler Gallery

Barry Whistler Gallery

315 Cole St.

Opens 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday

John Pomara is an art professor at the University of Texas at Dallas. He’s kind of a big deal there, and elsewhere, because his work sits in the permanent collection at the Dallas Museum of Art. This exhibition promises new oil paintings on aluminum and on canvas, photographs and wall vinyl.

William Betts: COLOR SPACE (pictured at top)

Holly Johnson Gallery

1845 E. Levee St., No. 100

Opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

William Betts’ studio practice has always veered back and forth between different genres of paintings. He was working with photographic and video-ish imagery when he developed an interest in software and technology and what they could add to the landscape. The paintings in COLOR SPACE are what happened as a result.

courtesy Erin Cluley Gallery

Nic Nicosia: At Home On Time

Erin Cluley Gallery

414 Fabrication St.

Opening reception 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

In his photographic series “living (in) rooms,” Nic Nicosia creates interior portraits of homes where his work already flourishes. But he adds elements such as sculpture and drawings to make the scenes more robust. Throughout his 38-year career, architecture has been important in his staged photographs. Nicosia displays a knack for understanding how a person’s home is a reflection of their personality.

