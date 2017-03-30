5 Art Events for Your Weekend: March 31-April 2
|
courtesy Holly Johnson Gallery
Simeen Farhat: Blood Shot Is Blood Loved
Cris Worley Fine Arts
1845 Levee St., No. 110
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Artist Simeen Farhat uses cast resin and acrylic to create sculptures that play with form and shadow. For the pieces in this exhibition, the show’s notes say, “Farhat re-creates the moment a large-scale drop of blood hits ground, capturing the reverberating effects released by a passionate burst of energy.” Odd but cool.
Darryl Lauster: Trace
Amon Carter Museum of American Art
3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth
Opens Sunday
OK, this is fun. For his installation Trace, Texas’ native son Darryl Lauster made a bunch of marble tablets and carved phrases in them using a Founding Fathers-esque font that would make Lady Liberty drool. The phrases themselves don't make much sense. They seem to have fallen from an ancient building, the artist thinks, “alluding to the possibility of an empire in its potential decline.” In conjunction, Less the Remainder, another installation by Lauster, will be on view at Barry Whistler Gallery April 1 through May 13.
John Pomara - Digital - Hypnosis
Upcoming Events
-
Chris Rock
TicketsFri., Apr. 7, 9:00pm
-
Roundtable Writer's Breakfast Race In America Part II
TicketsSat., Apr. 8, 10:00am
-
6th Annual Budding Rose Concert
TicketsSat., Apr. 8, 7:00pm
-
Poetry Smash #6
TicketsThu., Apr. 13, 7:30pm
Barry Whistler Gallery
315 Cole St.
Opens 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday
John Pomara is an art professor at the University of Texas at Dallas. He’s kind of a big deal there, and elsewhere, because his work sits in the permanent collection at the Dallas Museum of Art. This exhibition promises new oil paintings on aluminum and on canvas, photographs and wall vinyl.
William Betts: COLOR SPACE (pictured at top)
Holly Johnson Gallery
1845 E. Levee St., No. 100
Opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
William Betts’ studio practice has always veered back and forth between different genres of paintings. He was working with photographic and video-ish imagery when he developed an interest in software and technology and what they could add to the landscape. The paintings in COLOR SPACE are what happened as a result.
|
courtesy Erin Cluley Gallery
Nic Nicosia: At Home On Time
Erin Cluley Gallery
414 Fabrication St.
Opening reception 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
In his photographic series “living (in) rooms,” Nic Nicosia creates interior portraits of homes where his work already flourishes. But he adds elements such as sculpture and drawings to make the scenes more robust. Throughout his 38-year career, architecture has been important in his staged photographs. Nicosia displays a knack for understanding how a person’s home is a reflection of their personality.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about arts and culture events in Dallas and offers you won't hear about anywhere else.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Poets N Jazz #5 ft. Zemill and Verb Kulture
TicketsFri., Mar. 31, 9:00pm
-
Casa Manana Presents Red Riding Hood
TicketsSat., Apr. 1, 1:00pm
-
Dallas Alumni Greek Show
TicketsSat., Apr. 1, 6:00pm
-
Kinky Boots
TicketsTue., Apr. 4, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!