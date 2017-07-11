Drunken Driver Careened Into Fixer Upper Home Saturday Night

EXPAND A drunken driver crashed into the Downs home, featured on Season 3, Episode 10 of Fixer Upper. Paige Skinner

At 1:20 a.m. Saturday, July 8, Allen Wayne Miller drove into a home at 1902 Alexander Ave. in Waco. That home was featured on Season 3, Episode 10 of HGTV's Fixer Upper.

Miller, 31, was charged with a DWI, says Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton, public information officer for the Waco Police Department. Miller was driving a 2012 Hyundai when he struck the home. No one in the home was injured, and the driver had minor injuries. The home had "significant damage," however, Swanton says.

The 2,100-square-foot home was built in 1905. On Fixer Upper, newlyweds Ken and Kelly Downs bought the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home for $35,000 and spent $215,000 on its renovation.

Right now, the home is still available on AirBnB for $275 per night.

