We Asked a Former Branch Davidian What He Thinks of Waco's Chip and Joanna Gaines

David Thibodeau was one of few survivors of the Waco siege in '93.

This week, we spoke with former Branch Davidian and Waco siege survivor David Thibodeau about his experience and the new miniseries based on his book, Waco: A Survivor's Story, which premieres on Paramount Network next week.

The conversation circled around to Waco's new reputation as home to Fixer Upper hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines. Thibodeau, who now lives in Maine but still returns to Waco for memorials and reunions, had this to say.