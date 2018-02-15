Fort Worth Opera Tries To Stay Relevant Amid DWEMS — Dead White European Males

The performing arts are in trouble. Go to a live performance at any theater, and you will likely see an audience dominated by an older generation. These are the people who fill the seats and support the arts financially. The news reminds us daily that the United States is in a time of changing demographics, most notably aging baby boomers and a growing Hispanic population.

But opera has an even bigger problem. According to Operabase, the operas most frequently performed are composed by DWEMs, Dead White European Males. Verdi, Mozart and Puccini top the list.

“In order to stay relevant, Fort Worth Opera aims to celebrate our multicultural heritage and present pieces that our audiences can relate to," says Tuomas Hiltunen, Fort Worth Opera's general director.