Why Would Someone Spend $1.6 Million on a Christmas Gift From Neiman Marcus?

What’s it like to have millions of dollars to blow on fantasy gifts from the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book? We don't have an effing clue. But we used our imagination. Here are four made-up stories about the people buying this year's fantasy gifts.

Get Madame Alexander dolls for a year, plus one custom creation

She grew up poor and lonely. With only one hand-me-down Barbie to play with, she dreamed about one day owning a collection of beautiful dolls. And for $8,000, she will get a doll per month and then, finally, a custom-made doll. "Wow, made just for me?" she thinks. It's expensive but worth it. Her mother never could afford Madame Alexander dolls for her as a child, but now that she is a 34-year-old adult making her own money, she calls the shots. She knows this is the perfect Christmas present for herself. She will wrap each of them and attach a tag that says “Love, Dad." Childhood dreams do sometimes come to life.

Travel to Champagne and personalize your own Armand de Brignac cuvée

“This gift is for the bubbliest personality you know.” He reads the description and knows it doesn't fit his rigid mother-in-law, but he doesn't care. For the small amount of $150,000, he can finally put Babs on a plane and send her to Champagne, France, to enjoy a 12-course dinner and get drunk on expensive Champagne at a vineyard. If his plan works, she will get so trashed, she will miss her return flight, and he'll have a few more days' reprieve from her nagging. It's a small price for a taste of freedom.

Experience the Ryder Cup as a VIP

Golf. Balls. Ultimate fantasy. Her husband loves sports, and she knows that. She doesn't know which sports, but golf and its little white balls ring a bell in her head. "I think he enjoys golf," she thinks to herself as she flips through the Neiman's catalog. "Yeah, golf," she says again. For $250,000, she could buy her husband and three others a VIP week at the Ryder Cup. She isn't sure what the Ryder Cup is, but she knows sports are a safe bet. And the three others who could join? "Oh, he would love it if our daughters and I went along."

A private New Year's Eve party for 300 above Times Square

He's never had a New Year's kiss. He worshipped the special moment in When Harry Met Sally, and for 42 years, he tried to orchestrate one — but his plans always failed, and he was left staring at Ryan Seacrest on TV instead of kissing a special someone. Or just someone. Finally, Neiman's has a fantasy gift so perfect, he can't resist. For $1.6 million, he can invite 299 people to The Knickerbocker hotel in New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve. Surely there will be one person to kiss him when the ball drops, he thinks. Woman, man, single, married — he just wants a midnight kiss. Even if he has to buy it.

