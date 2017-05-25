10 Things to Do Memorial Day Weekend in Dallas for $10 or Less

EXPAND The Thai Culture and Food Festival returns to the Buddhist Center of Dallas this weekend. Food items like pad Thai and chicken satay range from $1 to $7. Mikel Galicia

First Anniversary Celebration

Amsterdam Falafelshop

2651 Commerce St.

4-7 p.m. Friday

Free

When life presents certain opportunities — a dream job, capuchin babysitting, dollar falafel bowls — you take them without question. To mark the first year of business at its Deep Ellum location, Amsterdam Falafelshop is throwing a party with live music, $1 pint beers, falafel bowls and sandwiches. It might not be an evening with a sweet baby organ grinder, but with such cheap ground chickpea balls, who cares? — Kathryn DeBruler

Commerce Street Night Market

444 W. Commerce St.

6-10 p.m. Friday

Free

Little D Markets' monthly street market is back for an evening of live music, eats, drinks and shopping local. This month, Oddfellows will head the bar while Casa Masa, Revolution Artisan Pops, The Sweet & Dandi Co. and Sweet Southern Oven Bakery sell their edible goods. This event is both family- and pup-friendly, as well as F-R-E-E. — Kathryn DeBruler

Farmers Market at Cedar Crest

3163 Cedar Crest Blvd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Free

The month of May has a lot of great things going for it, but one of our favorite things is the announcement that various farmers markets are open again, featuring produce plucked at freshness, the finest of meats, and jams and jellies waiting for early morning toast. And if you’re at the Farmers Market at Cedar Crest on Saturday, you’ll also get a live cooking demonstration by chef Eboni Dionne. This Saturday marks the first of the season for the market, nestled in the Cedar Crest neighborhood with the perfect view of Dallas’ skyline, but it’s definitely not the last. The next market will open June 3 and every other Saturday through the summer. Check out Facebook for more on the Farmers Market at Cedar Crest. Admission is free; bring cash for goodies. — Merritt Martin

Battle of the Pies

Tyler Street Farmers Market

927 W. 10th St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday

Free

Wouldn't it be nice if there were a home-grown pie competition? The kind that Tyler Street Farmers Market in Oak Cliff might put on, where all the crusts and all the fillings were homemade? As a matter of fact, this pie-based fantasy is far from pie-in-the-sky territory — it's reality. Enter your pie for $5 or purchase a $5 tasting ticket to sample pies and vote for your favorites. — Kathryn DeBruler

Pia Camil: Bara, Bara, Bara

Dallas Contemporary

161 Glass St.

2 p.m. Saturday

Free

Pia Camil has long bridged the intersection between commodity and humanity — using her body or sometimes her audience’s bodies to anchor expressions of consumer culture or to mingle with the trappings of commerce. Her latest exhibit at the Dallas Contemporary, titled Bara, Bara, Bara, tackles notions of trade and U.S.-Mexico relations. She’s collected T-shirts that were made in Latin America, exported to the U.S., and used and discarded by consumers only to be shipped back to Mexico for sale. Camil has stitched them together, forming canopies of T-shirts that hang as awnings and present overarching questions about the effects of our consumer economy. Camil will adapt her exhibit, part of the SOLUNA festival, for a collective experience and performance piece, allowing the audience members to interact with each other and with the commercial relics Camil has curated. The performance will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a 5 p.m. artist talk. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Thai Culture and Food Festival

Buddhist Center of Dallas

8484 Stults Road

Saturday-Sunday

Free

The Thai Culture and Food Festival brings all manner of delicious Thai food to the Buddhist Center of Dallas. All the more traveled dishes will be there — pad Thai, chicken satay and the like — along with some less common items (less common in the States, anyway). Vegan offerings will also be available at most booths, which will be run by local Thai restaurants. Admission is free, and most food items cost between $1 and $7. — Kathryn DeBruler

97.1 The Eagle Presents BFD 2017

Starplex

1818 First Ave.

2 p.m. Sunday

$9.71

97.1 The Eagle hosts a mini music festival each year to the tune of some hard-hitting rock 'n' roll. And this year's lineup is no different with metal alums Stone Sour, Papa Roach, Three Days Grace and many others. If the week's stress has you sitting quietly at work, breaking pencils and wondering if you've got enough money saved up to buy an Airstream travel trailer and kiss your job goodbye, this is the experience you need. Let loose and let your hair down at this all-day event, and you'll feel a lot better Monday morning. Lawn seats are less than $10. — Diamond Victoria

Memorial Day Concert and Fireworks Display

Flag Pole Hill Park

8100 Doran Circle

8:15 p.m. Monday

Free

In honor of the nation’s veterans and first responders, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra plays a free show, full of patriotic singalongs for the whole family, at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Flag Pole Hill Park. But it’s not just any trip to the symphony. Arrive early for a cozy spot, bring your blanket and enjoy an explosive fireworks display of red, white and blue under the stars with a packed picnic. The event is free and is sure to get everyone a little misty-eyed. — Diamond Victoria

Outward Bound Mixtape

RBC

2617 Commerce St.

10 p.m. Monday

Free

We actually look forward to Mondays now, thanks to the work of Stefan Gonzalez. The lineup he curates on that day every week makes RBC one of the best places in the city to discover new music. Outward Bound Mixtape began a few years ago at Crown and Harp on Lower Greenville before it moved to Deep Ellum, but in its new home, it offers the same opportunity for local and touring acts to try out something new in front of an enthusiastic and open-minded crowd of regulars, whether that means a first show, new songs or a sound that defies genre labels. If you ask the act du jour in Dallas noise, punk, goth or free jazz where it played some of its first shows, you'll likely be told Outward Bound, so attend Mondays and stay ahead of the curve. — Caroline North

Courtney Miles: #Courtney Forever

Jen Mauldin Gallery

408 N. Bishop Blvd., Suite 103

Ongoing through June 3

Free

Courtney Miles was into selfies long before the selfie was a thing. In fact, for the last decade, she's had such a fascination with society's "obsessive hyperawareness" that she created a hedonistic alter ego named Neon Courtney. She draws self portraits (again, predating the existence of the selfie) that ask audiences to consider what parts of us are real, and which parts are unabashedly, 100 percent fake. Her portraits scream basic bitch, and it's in no way unintentional. — Rachel Williams

