Do you wanna make fun of this face? In a theater with other Fifty Shades-hating people? Thought so.
YouTube screenshot

6 Ways to Celebrate Galentine's Day This Year

Rachel Williams | February 14, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

If you're not feeling mushy enough for Valentine's Day, might we suggest celebrating some platonic love in your life? Preferably with your girlfriends? Leslie Knope invented Galentine's Day on the hit show Parks and Recreation, and it's here to stay. Here are some of the best things to do with your girlfriends.

See a Rowdy Screening of Fifty Shades Freed
When a movie that features humans wearing muzzles comes out, Alamo Drafthouse will sometimes designate a smattering of showings as “Rowdy Screenings.” This means you’re allowed — nay, encouraged — to “hoot, holler and breathe heavy” to your heart’s content. Is this not just what our forefathers had in mind when they drafted the First Amendment? Anyway, bring a mechanical bull to the theater if you want to. They won’t mind. Just two rules this evening: No chit-chat and don’t use your cell phone. “Because if you do,” their website warns, “There is punishment. And we’re not talking the Christian Grey kind.”
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Cedars, 1005 S. Lamar St. Tickets cost $11. Showtimes starting at 6 p.m.

Shred Your Ex
There's only one thing to do with that picture of you and your ex in happier times: destroy it. Head to Bowl and Barrel with a picture of your ex in hand and get ready to shred it. Those who do get to enjoy delicious (and free!) hors d'oeuvres. Yes to everything, please.
Bowl and Barrel, 8084 Park Lane #145

Karaoke at Addision Point
Gather your girlfriends and head to your favorite neighborhood bar, Addison Point, to sing your little lungs out. Pick a romantic song, like "I Will Always Love You," and sing through the tears. Or go a different route and choose Big Sean's "I Don't Fuck With You" and get out all your anger. The entire bar will love it either way.
Addison Point, 4578 Belt Line Rd.

Troop Beverly Hills drinking game
It’s a potluck evening in that everyone brings a box of Samoas. You gather in somebody’s dark living room and re-enact the ghost story scene from Troop Beverly Hills. Then you watch the movie from start to finish, which will trigger the release of natural, nonsexual feel-good hormones. When someone says “Yasss queen!” because this is their favorite part, take a sip. Should “Yasss queen” escalate into “Yaaaaaaaaasss queen!” or a related derivative, just keep taking sips.

Stay home and make bacon.
Hey, YOLO.

Neiman Marcus NorthPark’s The Beauty Event
In this scenario, you and the wolf pack show up at Neiman Marcus NorthPark. Something called face cake masks happen. Whatever? Your pores get swathed in organic, grass-fed pore mud. If you’re feeling extra bougie and purchase at least $125 worth of products, they’ll send you home with a prize.
Neiman Marcus, 8687 N. Central Expressway, 5 to 7 p.m., free.

 
Rachel Williams grew up on the mean streets of Coppell. After studying journalism at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, she lived in Chicago and San Diego before returning to Dallas in 2015. She is the recipient of several accolades, backhanded compliments and parking tickets.

