6 Ways to Celebrate Galentine's Day This Year

If you're not feeling mushy enough for Valentine's Day, might we suggest celebrating some platonic love in your life? Preferably with your girlfriends? Leslie Knope invented Galentine's Day on the hit show Parks and Recreation, and it's here to stay. Here are some of the best things to do with your girlfriends.

See a Rowdy Screening of Fifty Shades Freed

When a movie that features humans wearing muzzles comes out, Alamo Drafthouse will sometimes designate a smattering of showings as “Rowdy Screenings.” This means you’re allowed — nay, encouraged — to “hoot, holler and breathe heavy” to your heart’s content. Is this not just what our forefathers had in mind when they drafted the First Amendment? Anyway, bring a mechanical bull to the theater if you want to. They won’t mind. Just two rules this evening: No chit-chat and don’t use your cell phone. “Because if you do,” their website warns, “There is punishment. And we’re not talking the Christian Grey kind.”

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Cedars, 1005 S. Lamar St. Tickets cost $11. Showtimes starting at 6 p.m.

Shred Your Ex

There's only one thing to do with that picture of you and your ex in happier times: destroy it. Head to Bowl and Barrel with a picture of your ex in hand and get ready to shred it. Those who do get to enjoy delicious (and free!) hors d'oeuvres. Yes to everything, please.

Bowl and Barrel, 8084 Park Lane #145