'Everything We Do Is Temporary': Annual Mural Project Finds Value in Short-Term Art

In a few days, murals that stain the walls surrounding the roof of LSA Burger Co. in Denton will be scrubbed, leaving a blank slate for artists to come. The only evidence they were there lies with those who captured them in pictures, video or memories. But this is not the first time these makeshift canvases have been wiped clean, and the turnaround for new pieces is anything but slow.

“I think if we were all to be honest, everything we do is temporary to some degree,” says mural artist Dan Black. “Sometimes, something’s more valuable because it’s temporary and you have a limited opportunity to enjoy it.”

For the third year in a row, LSA Burger, in collaboration with the Greater Denton Arts Council, will host its Annual Mural Art Project. For two days starting Friday, six artists curated by GDAC will have the opportunity to replace the murals marked on the walls the year before.