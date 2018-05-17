The Classics Theatre Project To Produce Timeless Works Relevant to Today's Social Climate

Greg Patterson (left) and Joey Folsom founded The Classics Theatre Project, through which they will produce the classics from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Vision seems to be the driving force for The Classics Theatre Project.

Joey Folsom, a Dallas actor and director, considers the purpose of a theater company to be to get people in the room where they might find "a moment of humanity and empathy." And in this highly polarized moment, that would be a service to the community.

Folsom and arts manager Gregory Patterson have formed a theater company dedicated to producing classic plays of the 19th and 20th centuries. Folsom, who will serve as the company’s artistic director, says the intent of The Classics Theatre Project is to add a "new dynamic to the cultural landscape of Dallas" by producing timeless works that remain socially relevant.