Six Flags Over Texas To Open New Harley Quinn Spinsanity Ride This Spring

The thrills will officially begin at Six Flags Over Texas on Feb. 24, when the Arlington amusement park opens for its 2018 season, but its insane new attraction will not debut until later this spring.

That’s because Harley Quinn Spinsanity, which is geared to flip and spin park attendees at heights of up to 70 feet, is still under construction, Six Flags spokeswoman Sharon Parker says.

“We traditionally do not open our rides until late spring,” Parker tells the Observer, adding that thrill seekers can plan on trying out the featured ride sometime after spring break.

Spinsanity’s unnerving, floorless seats will leave riders' feet dangling while they whirl unpredictably through the air, according to the park’s press release. The ride will take its place in the Gotham City section of the park among other iconic, DC supervillain-themed rides such as Catwoman; the Riddler; and the Joker, who is Harley Quinn’s lover in the comic book universe.