Six Flags Over Texas To Open New Harley Quinn Spinsanity Ride This Spring

The thrills will officially begin at Six Flags Over Texas on Feb. 24, when the Arlington amusement park opens for its 2018 season, but its insane new attraction will not debut until later this spring.
That’s because Harley Quinn Spinsanity, which is geared to flip and spin park attendees at heights of up to 70 feet, is still under construction, Six Flags spokeswoman Sharon Parker says.
“We traditionally do not open our rides until late spring,” Parker tells the Observer, adding that thrill seekers can plan on trying out the featured ride sometime after spring break.
Spinsanity’s unnerving, floorless seats will leave riders' feet dangling while they whirl unpredictably through the air, according to the park’s press release. The ride will take its place in the Gotham City section of the park among other iconic, DC supervillain-themed rides such as Catwoman; the Riddler; and the Joker, who is Harley Quinn’s lover in the comic book universe.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Although the ride is being billed as the first of its kind in North America, Parker says a similar ride operated for a brief period of time overseas. The ride is not to be confused with Harley Quinn rides at other Six Flags locations, which have different designs.
“Harley Quinn Spinsanity is sure to captivate guests with each sinister spin,” park president Steve Martindale says in the press release. “As the company’s flagship park, Six Flags Over Texas is home to a long list of world records and world’s firsts, and we take great pride in continuing our legacy of one-of-a-kind thrills for all ages.”
The Texas-sized thrill ride, manufactured by ABC Rides, was inspired by the movement of a gyroscope and features “a unique, futuristic, triple box design that allows the gondola to spin around three separate axes while rotating forward, backwards and sideways simultaneously at up to 70 feet in the air," according to the press release. “Seated 24 across with over-the-shoulder harnesses, riders will experience a thrilling combination of negative and positive gravitational forces. This ride promises to deliver a new level of thrills with unpredictable, gravity-defying flips, twists and turns.”
The theme park also promises to light up the North Texas sky with the new ride’s dazzling display of nighttime lights.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!