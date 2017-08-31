menu

Local Museums and Performing Arts Spaces Invite Harvey Evacuees to Attend for Free

500X Gallery Steps Up to Host Homeless CentralTrak Exhibit


Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Caroline North
Families displaced by Hurricane Harvey are welcome to visit the Perot Museum of Nature and Science for free through September.
Shutterstock
Dallas is preparing to welcome thousands of people displaced by Hurricane Harvey to its shelters. Now local arts and culture organizations want the grieving families to know that they have a place for them, too.

The AT&T Performing Arts Center (ATTPAC), Perot Museum of Nature and Science and Dallas Comedy House are all granting free admission to Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

ATTPAC is releasing 300 tickets to tonight's dance performance at the Winspear Opera House, Momix: Opus Cactus, presented by TITAS, as well as tickets to Saturday's rock show at the Wyly Theatre by Colt & the Old 45s.

"As everyone pitches in to do what they can, we at the center hope to provide some much-needed moments of entertainment and solace through the arts," Doug Curtis, president and CEO of ATTPAC, said in a statement yesterday afternoon. "We're thankful for this opportunity to open our doors to fellow Texans who have been displaced."

The vouchers include a ticket and complimentary parking and can be picked up by staff at any of the four official shelter locations: the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Samuell Grand Recreation Center, Tommie Allen Recreation Center and Walnut Hill Recreation Center. To redeem, present the voucher at will call.

At Dallas Comedy House in Deep Ellum, all September shows will be free to residents displaced by the hurricane. Likewise, through September the Perot will be providing displaced families with up to seven general admission passes, with proof of residency and a photo ID.

For more information on these offers, visit attpac.org, dallascomedyhouse.com and perotmuseum.org.

Caroline North
Caroline North is the music and culture editor at the Dallas Observer. She studied English at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and in 2012 returned to her hometown of Dallas, where she spends her free time seeking out new places to roller skate and play pinball.

