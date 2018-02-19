If You Wanna Get Laid in Dallas, Don't Wear All-Natural Deodorant

People who hate together, stay together.

Or something like that. At least that's what Hater, the dating app that connects people based on things they hate, hopes. Hater, which launched in 2016, got a deal with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on Shark Tank.

Hater has about 10,000 users in Dallas, and according to a representative of the app, Dallas users hate some oddly specific traits: tipping less than 15 percent, all-natural deodorant and people who live off their parents.