If You Wouldn't Let Your Kids Watch Game of Thrones, Don't Bring Them to the Concert

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience comes to American Airlines Center next fall. courtesy BBGun Press

HBO's Game of Thrones has one of the biggest fan followings in modern television. Almost every frame of every episode has been scrutinized and investigated by fans who have developed more wild theories about political motives and deadly plots than Alex Jones' radio audience.

But while Game of Thrones has intricate plots filled with intrigue, sex and bloody gore, it is also layered and nuanced, with beautiful art design and moving melodies that work to drive the storylines.

If you can appreciate these artistic merits, even without the nail-biting battle scenes pulling you along, you'll be happy to know that there's a touring Game of Thrones symphony coming to Dallas next summer.

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience recently announced its second European and North American tour, and it will stop at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 16, 2018.

The show will feature live performances of some of the most memorable tunes from the Game of Thrones soundtrack, accompanied by screenings of some of the show's notable moments, including the infamous "Red Wedding" and the death and rebirth of Jon Snow.

The new tour will also include songs and scenes from the show's seventh and most recent season on HBO, "utilizing live musicians, video footage and visuals that go along with the TV series itself," says Peter Quinn, a tour publicist for BBGun Press.

Composer Ramin Djawadi will conduct the orchestra for each show on the tour. He who scored themes for Game of Thrones and other popular shows such as Westworld and The Strain, movies such as Iron Man and Pacific Rim, and video games such as Gears of War 4.

Quinn says although the live show is an orchestral performance, it may not be family friendly.

"There are some parts that are obviously a little more adult," Quinn says. "I guess it depends on what you would allow your child to see since there are some parts that are straight from the show."

Those Game of Thronse fans who aren't easily offended and can find a babysitter are sure to enjoy one of the most overlooked parts of HBO's bloody fantasy epic.

"It's just the experience of it: the integration of the visuals with the music — and if you've heard the music, it's super grand and cool to see it translated in a live setting," Quinn says.

Tickets are on sale at Live Nation.

