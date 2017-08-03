This Is How the Solar Eclipse Will Go Down in Dallas
This is a lot like what you'll see on Aug. 21.
If you're into appreciating the majesty of nature, or you're just a person who covets rare things, then you probably want to take a gander at the sky Monday, Aug. 21, when a total solar eclipse will be visible across much of the U.S.
The last time this happened was Feb. 26, 1979, and the next won't be for another seven years: April 8, 2024. That places it somewhere between Nirvana's first single and the misprint of The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan in terms of rarity.
In Dallas, we will only see a partial eclipse. If you want to see the full thing, your closest option is to travel to northern Missouri.
Here, you'll essentially see a crescent sun. At the eclipse's peak, about 76 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon.
This is how it will go down:
Eclipse begins: 11:40 a.m.
Eclipse peaks: 1:09 p.m.
Eclipse ends: 2:39 p.m.
Observatories are great places to watch these kinds of phenomena. There's one in Denton, the Rafes Urban Astronomy Center, and the Meyer Observatory is an hour and a half away, near Clifton.
But if you can't break away for a road trip on a Monday, you can watch it anywhere. Just don't forget to buy NASA-approved eclipse glasses or your eyeballs may be burned to a crisp.
