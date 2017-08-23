Could An Engagement Liven Up The Real Housewives of Dallas This Season?

LeeAnne Locken might be engaged to Rich Emberlin. Screenshot of LeeAnne Locken's Instagram

Somehow, fewer people tuned into the Season 2 premiere of The Real Housewives of Dallas than its Season 1 premiere.

According to TV by the Numbers, a TV ratings site, an estimated 843,000 people tuned in to last week's episode, compared with 1 million people who watched the Season 1 premiere. Even after the addition of two new Housewives and the dump of charity talk, people still don't seem interested in Dallas' Housewives.

It's unclear why the Dallas franchise isn't resonating with fans. It could be a lack of extravagance compared with the other franchises, which send the women on overseas trips every season. (The Dallas group traveled to Austin by bus for its big trip.) Perhaps it's the lack of diversity. (All of Dallas' Season 2 Housewives are white.) Or maybe it's just suffering from a lack of drama.

"I think everyone will be very happy with how he gets featured and with his actions on the show." — LeeAnne Locken

An on-screen proposal to a Housewife isn't unheard of. During Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Housewife Tamra Barney got engaged to fiancé Eddie.

A proposal may be in the cards for LeeAnne Locken this season. She's in a long-term relationship with Rich Emberlin, she's the only unmarried Dallas Housewife and while promoting Season 2, she alluded to an engagement.

Jane McGarry of WFAA-TV (Channel 8), who has been seen hanging with Locken socially, asked Locken if Emberlin "put a ring on it." Locken replied, "Let's just say he doesn't get down on one knee, but I don't think y'all will be disappointed."

Former Good Morning Texas personality Amy Vanderoef, Locken's longtime friend, interviewed the Housewife on Vanderoef's YouTube channel and asked the same question. "I think everyone will be very happy with how he gets featured and with his actions on the show," Locken replied.

Finally, during Tuesday's episode of Kraddick and Kemble — starring Caroline Kraddick and Steve Kemble, who are both friends with Locken — Locken once again teased a proposal.

