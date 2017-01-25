James Carville and Mary Matalin Will Show Us How Right and Left Can Get Along

Political experts Mary Matalin and James Carville will attempt to explain what the hell is going on with American politics at a special charity speaker session on Thursday at the George W. Bush Presidential Center. Courtesy of Shiroma Southwest PR

These are politically divisive times. Republicans thinks the Democrats’ former candidate is a Bond villain and Democrats thinks the new Republican president is a racist crybaby. We need the political equivalent of couple’s therapy, and that’s essentially what James Carville and Mary Matalin will offer when they visit the George W. Bush Presidential library on Thursday.

Carville and Matalin are two seasoned political experts, having worked on numerous presidential campaigns and administrations for the left and right respectively. They also happen to be a happily married couple who continue to offer their insight on the major cable news networks and Sunday morning political chat shows.

Both will be in town for a special keynote speech from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the George W. Bush Presidential Center located on the Southern Methodist University campus. The speech is part of the “Party of Hope” event to raise money for the nonprofit Hope Supply Co., which benefits homeless children. Ken Hersh, the president and chief executive officer of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, will moderate the discussion.

Samantha Durst, the event chairwoman for the Party of Hope event, says Carville and Matlin will not only provide expert analysis of the presidential election from both sides of the political aisle but will also bring a lively debate and discussion to the proceedings.

“Few people have the kind of political and election experience of James ‘the Ragin’ Cajun’ Carville and Mary Matalin,” Durst says. “Because of their decades of experience in American politics and presidential administrations, they see both large and small implications of recent election results, the new presidential administration and what we might expect in the weeks and months to come. Moreover, they really enjoy talking about American politics in a way that is both entertaining and informative.”

Carville is best known for his work as the lead strategist on former President Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential campaign. Matalin served as a key strategist for the Republican National Committee under three Republican presidents, including Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. The pair first met in Washington in 1991 while working on their respective campaigns and married two years later in New Orleans, where they still live today, according to a CBS News profile.

“Mr. Carville and Ms. Matalin bring tremendous energy to almost any political discussion,” Durst says. “They are dynamic speakers who know the highs and lows of life in politics and have worked with some of the most influential elected officials in America.”

Durst says Carville and Matalin’s political expertise may provide a wide breadth of knowledge and insight to the evening but their relationship will show that political differences are not an unscalable wall that only serves to divide us.

“Perhaps most important of all in today’s political climate, they bring a very real example of people with different political views working and raising a family together,” Durst says. “Their relationship has survived the shifting political tides of the last 20 years.”

The Party of Hope speaking event featuring James Carville and Mary Matalin will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, 2943 SMU Blvd. Visit Sponsor Party of Hope to reserve a seat, or claim a free seat on a first-come, first-served basis.

