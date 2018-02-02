Jeff Goldblum Will Make His First Convention Appearance at Dallas' Fan Expo

God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man destroys God. God forgives man and gives us Jeff Goldblum. Man creates dinosaurs for a movie starring Jeff Goldblum. Jeff Goldblum appears at the Fan Expo in April.

The star of such classic films as Jurassic Park, The Fly, Independence Day and Earth Girls Are Easy will make his first live convention appearance at the Fan Expo Dallas from Friday, April 6, to Sunday, April 8, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas.

The Fan Expo convention announced Goldblum's appearance on Thursday as part of a special 25th-anniversary celebration of the first Jurassic Park movie directed by Steven Spielberg. Goldblum will be available for autographs and photo ops next to an authentic replica of the Jurassic Park Jeep, although it's not yet known whether he will be present for the entire convention, or only there at certain times.