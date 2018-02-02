Jeff Goldblum Will Make His First Convention Appearance at Dallas' Fan Expo

God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man destroys God. God forgives
The star of such classic films as Jurassic Park, The Fly, Independence Day and Earth Girls Are Easy will make his first live convention appearance at the Fan Expo Dallas from Friday, April 6, to Sunday, April 8, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas.
The Fan Expo convention announced Goldblum's appearance on Thursday as part of a special 25th-anniversary celebration of the first Jurassic Park movie directed by Steven Spielberg. Goldblum will be available for autographs and photo ops next to an authentic replica of the Jurassic Park Jeep, although it's not yet known whether he will be present for the entire convention, or only there at certain times.
Goldblum began his acting career at 17 in the New York theater scene. His first movie role was in '74 as a creepy, female stalking freak in the first Death Wish movie starring Charles Bronson. He scored a more memorable film role three years later as the party guest who lost his "mantra" in Woody Allen's Annie Hall. His first major role was the following year in Philip Kaufman's remake of the horror classic Invasion of the Body Snatchers, alongside Donald Sutherland and Leonard Nimoy.
Goldblum went on to star in some of Hollywood's biggest hits of the 1980s and 1990s, including David Cronenberg's 1986 remake of the Vincent Price horror classic The Fly; Spielberg's adaptation of the Michael Crichton novel Jurassic Park and its sequels; and the sci-fi action epic Independence Day.
Other films Goldblum has starred in were box office flops but went on to become cult classics, such as The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension opposite Peter Weller; the musical comedy Earth Girls Are Easy alongside as his then-wife Geena Davis; and two of Wes Anderson's most beloved movies, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and The Grand Budapest Hotel.
Goldblum is just one of many major celebrities who will interact with costumed fans at the Fan Expo in April. The convention announced back in November that Back to the Future trilogy star Michael J. Fox would be in attendance.
Other celebrity guests include actor Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the original Star Wars trilogy; actress Karen Gillan from TV's Doctor Who and the film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle; actor Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman in the recent Justice League film; and actress Morena Baccarin, from TV's Firefly and the big-screen remake of the Marvel comic book Deadpool.
Dallas Fan Expo, Friday, April 6, through Sunday, April 8, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St., $25 and up, fanexpodallas.com.
