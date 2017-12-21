Jim Henson Co. Will Make Puppets for the Next Film by Dallas Movie Studio Cinestate

S. Craig Zahler's latest novel, Hug Chickenpenny , is making the jump to film thanks to The Jim Henson Co.

The title character of S. Craig Zahler's novel Hug Chickenpenny : The Panegyric of an Anomalous Child is a child with deformities. His teeth are all sharp fangs. One of his legs is smaller, and the other is curved and can barely hold the weight of his body. His spine is serrated and clicks as he moves. From the moment he's born, other people struggle to see the humanity in him.

Zahler and Cinestate are making a live-action film based on the tragic story, and the Jim Henson Co. — the TV and film production company behind the Muppets, Fraggle Rock and just about every kid's TV show with a puppet that doesn't look like it came from a yard sale — announced that it has obtained the screen rights. Zahler will direct.