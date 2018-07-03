Local Water Shaman Offers Spiritual Solutions to Urban Settings

Lawrence Jordan says “the gift” has been passed down his family for generations. His techniques, he says, are ancient but streamlined by him to suit the needs of his clients' 21st century lives. Everyone from entrepreneurs and corporations, other homeopathic healers and even the spiritually intrigued have come to Jordan for his healing and his wisdom.

“I’ve never gone to school for any of this; I’ve never taken a class,” the 52-year-old water shaman says. “It moves though me. … It’s hard to explain. That’s why I’m more like an experience. I’ve never studied with anyone; most people study with me. But I don’t teach them my gift; I teach them their gift.”

Jordan has been a water intuitive and an urban shaman for more than 10 years. After he moved to Dallas in 2005 and opening a gallery, it wasn’t long before his clientele grew more interested in his gifts than his merchandise.

The process by which he’s affected these people is seemingly simple. A discussion takes place between Lawrence and the subject. A glass or bowl of water is placed between the two, and Jordan reads the resulting ripples and vibrations of the liquid.

“Did I want to be this way?” Jordan asks rhetorically. “No, I graduated from college and wanted to pursue a career in entertainment, so I got into theater and things like that, and I guess it was always part of the gift because I was able to sort of channel different characters.”

His ability to relate to others and tap into their personalities is a selling point of his craft. Jordan's techniques and services range from bringing feng shui to his clients' homes to helping them select the correct crystals to mitigate the harmful energies of city life. But beyond these baseline steps in creating spiritually beneficial spaces, there's an air of fantasy to some of the shaman's claims.

He evokes the name of Masaru Emoto as an influence in his work. Emoto was a Japanese author and researcher who possibly purchased a sketchy doctorate in alternative medicine. He believed that saying nice things to water before freezing it would result in more aesthetically pleasing ice crystals, thus allegedly proving that water can retain intentions.

Jordan, who also claims that his Melungeon heritage allows him to access all of his DNA, says he focuses on making the water within his clients more pure. (Melungeons are a group of mix-raced people in the Southeast.) It’s a tough sell, though maybe not as much in the era of fake news, in which perception trumps fact in matters of true belief. At least judging from the testimonials posted to Jordan’s website, someone out there has benefited from the wisdom Jordan shares during his healing sessions and retreats.

“My whole journey is to get people to love, to feel better,” Jordan says. "And water is one of, if not the only, element that I know that can do that. Now what’s in the water? Crystals, panicles, very old and ancient energy, very old and ancient recipes that have worked for a very long time.”

Jordan sells this water packed with selenite and lavender and says it's 100 percent guaranteed to give one a boost, but he says a normal glass from a tap or a bowl full of stream water works just as well for the purposes of healing. He discovered the power of this healing water about seven years ago during a visit to the Bath House Cultural Center on his birthday and still meets there with clients.

It must be noted that during our interview, I informed Jordan about the recent sewage spill at White Rock Lake. He hadn’t heard the news, and the mood changed suddenly. Jordan said he could channel his consciousness through the lake and that the incident was a cleansing of the city.

He hesitated and then spoke directly to me, off the record. What was discussed can't be repeated, but let it be known that Jordan truly believes his gifts are meant for the betterment of all mankind. Take that for what you will. But in the absence of a better answer as to why seemingly bad things occur, at least Jordan is sincere.