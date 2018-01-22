Don't Give Your Money to Co-Working Spaces; Give it to Dallas' Public Libraries

A dozen strangers are typing away on computers inside a open, modern and brightly lit space on a weekday afternoon. In an adjacent private room, a group is preparing a presentation. Printers are operating at full capacity. Flyers on the walls announce lectures to take place that weekend. At the coffee and snack station, a man and woman are engaging in a lively debate about the Joe Nichols country tune "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off."

You might reasonably guess that this scene took place at one of the dozens of co-working spaces that have cropped up in Dallas in the last few years. Common Desk, Dallas Fort Work and WeWork are just a few of these businesses where, for a large monthly fee, you can get access to all of the amenities of a traditional office, plus some other, more fun ones, such as snacks, community events and the potential to make new friends.

But it didn't take place at Common Desk. It took place at the Allen Public Library. You'll have a similar experience if you visit any of the city of Dallas' public libraries. They're not as nice as Allen's, but they could be.