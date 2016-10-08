Little Women: Dallas Is Coming, and It Looks Like a Little Reality Nightmare

EXPAND The trailer for Little Women: Dallas has the personalities dressing up in saloon garb in slow motion, because ... we're not sure why. screenshot of the Little Women: Dallas trailer

Little Women is a novel turned movie about the life and struggles of sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy while growing up in poverty and without a father during the American Civil War. Little Women is also a “reality” TV show on Lifetime about women with dwarfism, who are “friends” just living fairly well-off lives in 2016.

Which one do you think is getting a Dallas adaptation? If you thought the former, then please come here, my sweet, precious, naïve child and let me hold you.

Strap on your cowboy boots and make sure that corset is tied tight. #LittleWomenDallas is going to be a bumpy ride. pic.twitter.com/Y0bHvCoUaA — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) October 6, 2016

Lifetime announced the show on Wednesday via Twitter. "Strap on your cowboy boots and make sure that corset is tied tight," they said, because Dallas will never escape the saloon stereotype and also because Little Women: Dallas is becoming a reality in November.

The tweet was accompanied by a video of six little women putting on cowboy boots and accessories in slow motion. It’s as confusing as it sounds. The franchise began as Little Women: LA and then spun off into Little Women: Terra’s Little Family, Little Women: NY, Little Women: Atlanta and now Little Women: Dallas.

Two of the women in the Little Women: Dallas promo are actually from Little Women: Atlanta, Emily Fernandez and Brianna Lyn. Apparently, we didn't have enough little women in Dallas, so we had to outsource to Atlanta.

In this clip of Fernandez on Little Women: Atlanta, she tells her boyfriend that the pregnancy test she took said, “Yeah,” he becomes pissed as hell, and then two twins confront Fernandez because she was seen riding horseback, something a little pregnant person should never do, apparently.

“Can you [bleep] pee on the stick,” one twin asks Fernandez. What word was bleeped out? Can you please pee on the stick? Can you calmly pee on the stick? Can you directly pee on the stick? We may never know what that twin said, but the clip ends with Fernandez proving everyone wrong for worrying because the pregnancy stick comes back with a “Yeah” once again.

The show will air in November on Lifetime. No word on a specific date yet, but we’ll be watching.

