Little Women: Dallas Is Coming Back to Finish Us Off

Little Women: Dallas first invaded our homes last November. Now the spinoff series of Little Women: LA is back to finish what it started.

Season one capped off in December with eight episodes, but there is more to show. Will Asta Young and her husband open a bar? Will Tiffani Chance and her boyfriend reconcile? Will Bri Barlup and her baby daddy, Wooda, ever decide what they are? Will viewers blow their brains out? These are all yet to be determined.

In the preview above, there’s a pregnancy scare, a proposal and a lawsuit.

See it all at 9 p.m. April 12, on Lifetime.

