menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Little Women: Dallas Is Coming Back to Finish Us Off

Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Paige Skinner
A A

Little Women: Dallas first invaded our homes last November. Now the spinoff series of Little Women: LA is back to finish what it started.

Season one capped off in December with eight episodes, but there is more to show. Will Asta Young and her husband open a bar? Will Tiffani Chance and her boyfriend reconcile? Will Bri Barlup and her baby daddy, Wooda, ever decide what they are? Will viewers blow their brains out? These are all yet to be determined.

In the preview above, there’s a pregnancy scare, a proposal and a lawsuit.

See it all at 9 p.m. April 12, on Lifetime.

Paige Skinner
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014, covering both music and the arts, but she mainly writes about all the reality TV happenings in the DFW area. She followed and wrote about the Real Housewives of Dallas during its first season and has to live with the fact LeeAnne Locken blocked her on all social media channels.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >