menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Little Women: Dallas Returns for Season 2

Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Paige Skinner
Little Women: Dallas is back, baby.
Little Women: Dallas is back, baby.
Screenshot of preview
A A

We know your TV schedule is jam-packed and we hate to add another reality show in the mix, but Little Women: Dallas is coming back for a second season. And this is the kind of TV you just can't look away from.

In the season two trailer, one of the women gets body painted (wonder why!), one dates another's ex (can you even believe?), one takes a swim (or dip, who knows!) in the lady pond, there's an engagement (in song form!), someone slams a door, there's talk of baby-making and there's some physical violence to top it all off.

Please, for the love of little women and anything else, clear your minds and DVR for this because these six Dallas women are making reality TV entertaining again.

Season two 2 premieres at 9 p.m. Oct. 4 on Lifetime.

Paige Skinner
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

Popular Stories

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >