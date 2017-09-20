Little Women: Dallas Returns for Season 2

Little Women: Dallas is back, baby. Screenshot of preview

We know your TV schedule is jam-packed and we hate to add another reality show in the mix, but Little Women: Dallas is coming back for a second season. And this is the kind of TV you just can't look away from.

In the season two trailer, one of the women gets body painted (wonder why!), one dates another's ex (can you even believe?), one takes a swim (or dip, who knows!) in the lady pond, there's an engagement (in song form!), someone slams a door, there's talk of baby-making and there's some physical violence to top it all off.

Please, for the love of little women and anything else, clear your minds and DVR for this because these six Dallas women are making reality TV entertaining again.