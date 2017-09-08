menu

For Painter Jerrel Sustaita, the Lee Statue Calls to Mind His Relationship With His Son

A Q&A With El Peso Hero Comic Creator Hector Rodriguez


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

For Painter Jerrel Sustaita, the Lee Statue Calls to Mind His Relationship With His Son

Friday, September 8, 2017 at 12:47 p.m.
By Caroline North
A A

Artist Jerrel Sustaita drives down Turtle Creek Boulevard often. When he first noticed the sculpture "Robert E. Lee and Young Soldier," he didn't see the riders' Confederate uniforms. Instead, he saw the subject of his next painting.

On Thursday morning, Sustaita was committing Alexander Phimister Proctor's 1936 sculpture to canvas as efforts to remove it began. "With all the news surrounding the removal of the sculpture, I've realized my 

days were numbered to get that painting made," he says.

Observing the sculpture up close for the first time, Sustaita was struck by the contrasts between the horses and between their riders. It reminded him of the dynamic between him and his son when they go on drives together or do construction work.

Upcoming Events

"The one that the young rider is on seems tired from this journey, like they've ridden all night. And he's like, 'We could just stop. Let's just take a break,'" Sustaita says. "But the other horse is like, 'No, I've been here before. Trust me, once we get over this ridge, it's gonna be good. There's gonna be sweetgrass, there's gonna be places to rest, fresh water. This is the hard part, but once we get over it, it's all right.' ... The same thing is reflected in the two riders."

A lawsuit Wednesday afternoon by the Sons of Confederate Veterans temporarily halted the removal of the statue, initiated earlier that day after a City Council vote, but a federal judge ruled yesterday that it can come down. Council member Dwaine Caraway said that the statue will be stored and not destroyed.

Caroline North
Caroline North is the music and culture editor at the Dallas Observer. She studied English at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and in 2012 returned to her hometown of Dallas, where she spends her free time seeking out new places to roller skate and play pinball.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >