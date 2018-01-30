Dallas Native and Former Glee Star Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide

Dallas native and actor Mark Salling is dead of an apparent suicide, according to TMZ. He was 35.

Salling was best known for playing Noah "Puck" Puckerman on Glee from 2009-15. He graduated from Lake Highlands High School in 2001, where Annie Clark, also known as St. Vincent, was his classmate.

After his time on Glee, Salling was charged in 2016 with receiving and possessing child pornography. This September, he pleaded guilty to the charges, registered as a sex offender and entered a treatment program.