Dallas Director Augustine Frizzell on Her Teen Comedy Never Goin' Back That's Goin' to Sundance

Maia Mitchell (left) and Cami Morrone star in Never Goin' Back , the new comedy film from director Augustine Frizzell that's headed to the Sundance Film Festival next month.

The reckless teenager is a common figure in comedic films, like Superbad and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, but most of them depict rich kids. How else would teenagers get away with crimes like smuggling beer out of a private residence in detergent bottles or hacking into a school district's computer system to change their attendance record?

If a less fortunate kid did any of those things, the story would turn out more like Harmony Korine's gritty shock drama Kids or Francis Ford Coppola's adaptation of The Outsiders. Dallas filmmaker Augustine Frizzell knows this from experience, so she set out to make a more realistic comedy.

"I definitely had a tough time as a teen, but my recollection of it — and I don't know if this is just something I've always done as a defense — but anytime I recall things like my pregnancy, I could look back on it, and even though it was challenging and that I had health problems and emotional problems, it was the best time," Frizzell says. "I loved being pregnant, and as dysfunctional as those times were, I always looked back at the fun times I had."