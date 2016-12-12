Meet the Three Dallas Hopefuls Competing on Season 21 of The Bachelor

EXPAND Three women with ties to Dallas will vie for this man's love on national TV beginning Jan. 2. YouTube screenshot

Nick Viall is making his fourth appearance on The Bachelor franchise as the lead guy in the 21st season of The Bachelor. After almost proposing to Bachelorettes Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe, and then dating Jen Saviano on Bachelor in Paradise, why the hell not go up to bat for a fourth time. And according to Reality Steve, a Dallas-based blogger who spoils the show, Viall has slept with a total of seven women from the franchise. So it's clear why women want to date him. Experience!

Jasmine Goode courtesy ABC

Three of the women who want to date him, and/or become reality TV famous, have ties to Dallas. So before you start to creep closer to the edge of the cliff that is 2016, know that 2017 will bring so much joy when the new season airs Jan. 2. New beginnings!

Meet Elizabeth Whitelaw, Rachel Lindsay and Jasmine Goode. Whitelaw is a marketing manager from Dallas and her favorite movie is pretty unique because it's The Notebook. Lindsay is an attorney from Dallas and she is 31, which might as well be 105 in Bachelor years; the median age this season is 25. And then there's Goode, who calls herself the female version of Guy Fieri. And while she's not from Dallas, she was a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader for several years, so we will go ahead and claim her. Cheering!

According to Reality Steve, Lindsay graduated from UT Austin in 2007 and then earned her law degree from

Rachel Lindsay courtesy ABC

Marquette University Law School in 2011. Now she is a lawyer at Cooper and Scully in Dallas. Whitelaw is from Chicago but now works as a marketing associate manager for Robin Technologies in Dallas. Lindsay and Goode also bring some much-needed diversity to the cast — The Bachelor franchise has notably had issues with casting people of color.

Elizabeth Whitelaw courtesy ABC

We are embarrassed excited Dallas has gotten so much reality TV love this year and we hope and pray these three women don't get wine drunk the first night and say something stupid. Or perhaps we pray that they do. And maybe that one of these ladies can become Viall's lucky number 8. Or 9?

The Bachelor airs on ABC at 7 p.m. CST Mondays, beginning Jan. 2.

