Michelle Obama Doubled the Number of 'Hear Here' Subscriptions in One Day

The AT&T Performing Arts Center's "Hear Here" speaker series just added another name to its list of distinguished speakers, and as they say in show business, this one's a biggie.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will be the guest of honor in a moderated speaker show March 8 at the AT&T Performing Arts Center as part of its series.

"We had been discussing with her representatives for a while, and it finally kind of jelled within the last few weeks," Chris Heinbaugh, vice president of external affairs for the AT&T Performing Arts Center, says. "We had already announced our current 'Hear Here' series, so it was announced as an add-on."