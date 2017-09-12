At This Oak Lawn Nail Salon, You Can Design Your Own Polish Color for No Extra Charge

EXPAND With its containers of dye and automated screen, the DreaMàu device looks a lot like a miniature version of a paint mixer you’d find at the hardware store. Kathy Tran

Picking a color is the only hard part of a visit to a nail salon, other than paying the bill. Almost all salons offer dozens of options with names like "Bikini So Teeny" and "Size Matters."

But at one salon on Oak Lawn Avenue, Nailuscious, the job just became even more daunting. At Nailuscious, there are more than a million options.

The salon has a new nail polish machine that lets customers create their own colors. It might change the polish game for good.

Nailuscious, which is owned and operated by Catherine Vo, opened a new location on Oak Lawn three months ago. The salon is comfortable, with tons of chairs, natural light and a friendly staff.

The rectangular polish machine is tucked away by the main desk. It's surprisingly small, with a little plastic spout and a colorful logo that reads, “DreaMàu, The Future of Polish."

With its containers of dye and automated screen, the device looks a lot like a miniature version of a paint mixer you’d find at the hardware store, but it's a first in the beauty industry.

DreaMàu has only been on the market for a few months. As Vo looks at the machine, beaming, she says she decided to take a risk and “order it before it was totally finished.” She wanted to be the first.

Vo thinks the machine makes it easier to make a decision. You can dream up any color you like before coming into the salon and make it a reality. There are settings for hue, glitter, shade, texture and highlight.

Once you've designed your color, the machine selects a base color and combines it with other dyes to produce your order. There's no cost to use the machine as long as you're paying for a manicure or pedicure.

Nailuscious' prices are reasonable. A full pedicure, including shaping, trimming, callus smoothing and four minutes of massage, costs $30.

The best part: When your treatment is finished, there is often enough polish left over in the bottle for at-home touch ups. Think of it as a manicure with a free gift.

Vo likely will allow customers to stop in purely to buy a bottle of custom polish, but she hasn't settled on a price yet.

Nailuscious, 3513 Oak Lawn Ave.

