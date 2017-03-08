New Earth Day Film Festival Announces First Two Selections
|
Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman looks at four men living sustainably off the earth and sea.
courtesy Wildworks PR
Dallas’ newest film festival addition feels especially prescient. EarthXFilm’s inaugural showcase will focus on “films and emerging media that explore conservation, climate change and the environment” in hopes of generating awareness and sparking action.
Housed inside of Dallas’s Earth Day celebrations, EarthXFilm will have 35 films, 50 screenings, panels, workshops, a virtual reality showcase and more, inside and outside, throughout historic Fair Park.
Running from April 19 to 23, the fest has made two official announcements so far, each coming off runs at Sundance. But stay tuned for some more — possibly offbeat — additions to come.
|
Look and See is a meditative reflection on the way industrial agriculture has changed over time.
courtesy Wildworks PR
One of the biggest pulls for the first-year fest might be Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman, Susan Froemke and John Hoffman’s film adaptation of Miriam Horn’s nonfiction work of the same name. RFF looks at four men living sustainably off the earth and sea, and you can see it here before its August debut on the Discovery Channel.
The second announced film is Laura Dunn and Jef Sewell’s Look and See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry. It’s a meditative reflection on the way industrial agriculture and its connected values have changed over time, as observed by writer/farmer Wendell Berry.
The full lineup is expected to be announced in mid-March, and make sure to show up: Your mother earth is expecting you. For more information, visit earthxfilm.org.
