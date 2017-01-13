New Year, New Works: These Plays Are Getting a Dallas Debut in 2017

EXPAND In the new Ochre House production, Nazis are on the rise, and the protagonist’s cause to help the persecuted comes at a higher price than he expects. Robert Hart

Most of the notable mid-size theaters in DFW will produce at least one new play in 2017. This is an exciting trend. A commitment to producing and developing new works gives artists a reason to consider our city a a viable arts community.

While some theaters will produce new works by established playwrights, others are taking chances on younger and less frequently produced writers. New play festivals by both Amphibian Stage Productions and Kitchen Dog Theatre are great ways to see a lot of new works in one place and discover the talent in our own backyard.

War Flower

Bath House Cultural Center

521 E. Lawther Drive

Jan. 19-28

$15

Real-life couple Danielle Georgiou and Justin Locklear are back with another original dance/theater mashup. War Flower examines the cyclic and savage laws of time, nature and ritual for this performance about human survival, which also features original choreography and sound composition. In previous productions, they have explored masculinity, femininity, youth and sexuality with The Show About Men and Nice, among others.

Thirsty Thursdays

Wild Detectives

314 W. 8th St.

Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 30, April 27

Free

House Party Theatre will perform one new work each month at The Wild Detectives. Each play is written and directed by local writers, actors and directors.

Dr. Bobaganush

Ochre House Theatre

825 Exposition Ave.

Jan. 28-Feb. 18

$17

Ochre House’s Matthew Posey is back after a hiatus and has gathered a group of performers and seven local musicians for this production. Dr. Bobaganush is a “new musical satire that delves into humankind’s relationship to fascism, featuring live, original music, dance and new vaudeville.” The plot involves Nazis on the rise, and a man, Dr. Bobaganush, whose cause to help the persecuted comes at a higher price than he expects.

Big Enough: The Musings and Misadventures of a Bumblef*ck

The Studio at Addison Theatre Center

15650 Addison Road, Addison

Feb. 9-19

$12

I’m not sure when Stefany Cambra sleeps. In addition to seeing as many plays as she possibly can, she also works with many theaters in town. Now she’s taking the stage herself with a one-woman show that seems to be channeling Girls’ Hannah Horvath a bit (although hopefully she’s a bit more likable). Big Enough will be a world premiere, directed by DR Mann Hanson.

The 24-Hr Plays

Watertower Theatre

15650 Addison Road, Addison

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

$10

Unfortunately, Watertower Theater won’t have their Out of the Loop Fringe Festival this year — it returns in 2018. But they get a pass for holding a new play festival. Playwrights, directors and actors will come together to create four brand new plays in just 24 hours. Playwrights are chosen, assigned a director and a group of actors, and then they write a 15-minute play. All will be performed on one night.

Deer

Stage West

821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth

March 9 – April 9

$17-$35

Deer is billed as a dark comedy, and deals with a couple on their way to their first vacation alone in 25 years. On their way upstate, they hit a deer with their car. As the carcass begins to take over their lives, secrets surface, sanity slips and “someone may not be quite as dead as they should be.”

New Visions, New Voices

Greer Garson Theatre

6110 Hillcrest Ave.

March 29 – April 2

Free

SMU’s New Visions, New Voices offers a chance to see new work at the absolute earliest stage. Now in its 22nd year, NVNV includes original full-length plays written by students who pair with local professionals to direct the plays. This year’s playwrights include five theater majors (Joanna Coogan, Reece Kelley Graham, Hunter McConnell, Haley Nelson, Marcus Pinon) and one English/creative writing major (Alec Petsche).

EXPAND War Flower at Bath House Cultural Center examines the cyclic and savage laws of time, nature and ritual. via War Flower event page on Facebook

Katastrofi Eros: Jason and Medea Retold

April 7-23

Venue and ticket prices TBA

Continuing in their Greek season after an original take on the story of King Midas last fall, Prism Co. is tackling the timeless love story of Jason and Medea, “two young demigods who find in each other hope for survival and the fervor of love.” To stay together they must challenge an ancient god-king and steal the Golden Fleece. Their passionate pursuit threatens to destroy everything they have known and turns them into legends.

The Trap

Amphibian Stage Productions

120 S. Main St., Fort Worth

April 28 – May 21

TBA

Last season Amphibian produced another play by this playwright, Kieran Lynn. The lead actors in Crossing the Line hit it off so well with the Amphibian team that now they’re invited back to produce a new play, The Trap, about a heist gone wrong and the pitfalls of capitalism. Lynn is based overseas, but has been in Fort Worth developing the play.

Get a Life

Dallas Children’s Theater

5938 Skillman St.

May 19-27

TBA

The Dallas Children’s Theater Academy and Fun House Theatre and Film present a new original comedy written and directed by Jeff Swearingen this May with Get a Life (All Sales Final). A salesman for life attempts to sway a potential customer by taking him through the various packages and fine print details. An all youth cast takes the stage.

Br’er Cotton

Kitchen Dog Theater

2600 N. Stemmons Freeway, No. 180

June 9 – July 1

$15-$50

The mainstage production of Kitchen Dog Theater’s 19th annual New Works Festival tells the story of 14-year-old Ruffrino, who is growing up in Lynchburg, Virginia, in a neighborhood that was once the site of a cotton mill. The play explores his anger toward his family and about the ongoing violence toward black men that he witnesses around him. The festival will also feature six staged readings of plays chosen from hundreds of submissions.

New Play Festival

Amphibian Stage Productions

120 S. Main St., Fort Worth

Oct. 21 – Nov. 5

TBA

Even more new work is on the way for Amphibian. The New Play Festival will feature three female playwrights, including Allison Gregory, who wrote Not Medea, which Amphibian developed several years ago. She’s also the playwright of Junie B. is not a Crook, which Dallas Children’s Theatre is showing beginning Jan. 20.

