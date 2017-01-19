Online Boutique Blue Jean Baby Takes Inspiration From Elton John for Its Elegant Hippie Aesthetic

EXPAND Sisters Lola and Taylor Rogers started their online boutique six months ago and have recently expanded to wholesale. courtesy Taylor Rogers

L.A. lady Lola Rogers and her younger sister Taylor are the cool girls behind Blue Jean Baby, a Dallas-based, online-only boutique. At ages 25 and 27, the Allen natives are already kicking ass and stitching their brand name on bandanas and vintage denim.

“To us, a blue jean baby is a barefoot free spirit picking wildflowers in her blue jeans,” Taylor says. “We love the carefree vibe of blue jeans but are also drawn to the sexy fabrics that make up vintage lingerie, like silks and lace. Our line is a combination of these elements. We curate vintage, as well as design and manufacture our own line.”

Taylor handles logistics and shipping from McKinney, while Lola takes the reins on manufacturing and product development out west. The duo launched their website less than six months ago and recently started selling wholesale too.

“Our pieces are all manufactured in Los Angeles,” Taylor says. “We are very hands-on with the process and love being able to establish personal relationships with our team. One of the most important aspects of our business is supporting the American economy. It’s something we will always stay true to. We take pride in that ‘made in America’ tag.”

American history and interior design serve as sources of inspiration for these two girl-bosses’ brand. In 2017, they’re striving to get their products in front of more people to feel the fabric and try it on.

“We believe the way to do so is by getting into more boutiques that share our aesthetic, and we would absolutely love for some of those to be in Dallas,” Taylor says. “As far as a flagship store goes, it’s something we discuss often. We always have our eye out for locations popping up, but it’s something that will have to happen organically.”

EXPAND The Rogers sisters also sell turquoise jewelry, and stitch their brand name on bandanas. courtesy Taylor Rogers

Blue Jean Baby boasts a variety of turquoise jewelry and even a line for kids, but vintage denim and lingerie-like silk pieces will always be at the heart of what they do.

“Our capsule collection will always be special to me not only because it was our first but because I’ll be able to wear each piece forever,” Taylor says. “Out of all eight designs, my favorite is the Topaz Slip. It was inspired by a vintage Dior gown, and it’s just so delicate and beautiful. It feels like butter on your skin.”

While the business belongs to Lola and Taylor, they say their family is still very much involved. Their brother Hunter helps with photography, finances and inventory while their dad is the go-to for all things business related. Taylor says their mother, Darla, has played a huge part in their success.

“Our mom taught us about the high-low mix from a young age,” Taylor says. “We’ve always experimented with sweet meets grunge, and that’s ultimately the idea behind our brand. She has influenced us in a big way. Without her we wouldn’t have such a deep love for vintage or the confidence to stand out.”

Darla not only influenced her daughters’ taste in fashion, but also in music.

“We grew up jamming Elton John in the car with our mom,” Taylor says. “Tiny Dancer was always a favorite. When it came time to come up with our brand name, I had a dream that it was Blue Jean Baby and it just stuck.”

Can’t stand the shipping that stands between you and your new Blue Jean Baby goods? You can now shop the Rodger sisters’ embroidered denim collection at Cotton Hearts in downtown McKinney.

