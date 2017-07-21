menu


Two Dallas Cowboys' Jerseys Make List of Most Popular in NFL

Friday, July 21, 2017 at 10:43 a.m.
By Caroline North
This week, NFLshop.com released data about its best selling jerseys in May. Two Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, made the top 10.

While Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch moved the most jerseys, Prescott came in third and Elliott came in fourth.

Elliott was allegedly involved in a bar fight in Dallas last Sunday and is still under investigation for domestic violence. These accusations apparently aren't impacting Cowboys' fans desire to represent him.

Caroline North
Caroline North is the music and culture editor at the Dallas Observer. She studied English at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and in 2012 returned to her hometown of Dallas, where she spends her free time seeking out new places to roller skate and play pinball.

