Two Dallas Cowboys' Jerseys Make List of Most Popular in NFL

This week, NFLshop.com released data about its best selling jerseys in May. Two Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, made the top 10.

While Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch moved the most jerseys, Prescott came in third and Elliott came in fourth.

Elliott was allegedly involved in a bar fight in Dallas last Sunday and is still under investigation for domestic violence. These accusations apparently aren't impacting Cowboys' fans desire to represent him.

