Green Room Paints Over Preston Pannek's Mural and Then Apologies

A mural by artists Preston Pannek and Izk Davies was unveiled April 17 on the side of the Green Room Bar and Restaurant in Deep Ellum. Based on an image by photographer Jeremy Lock, the mural depicted a group of soldiers looking on as one of their own was breakdancing. It was a celebration of armed forces dedicated to veterans. On Friday, June 29, it was painted over in black.

What followed was immediate outrage. Boycotts on the Green Room were announced, coupled with scathing Facebook reviews of the business. Managers at the Green Room made it clear they were in no way involved in painting over the mural; they had hosted an unveiling party to celebrate its completion. The property owner, Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management, was responsible for ordering and carrying out the cover-up of the mural.