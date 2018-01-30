North Texas 'Artivists' Push for 'Clean' DREAM Act With Projection on Dallas Museum of Art

Members of the North Texas Dream Team and the Democratic Socialists of America have joined forces to art bomb the Dallas Museum of Art and encourage visitors to educate themselves about the DREAM Act. The group of "artivists" has been projecting the slogan “Clean DREAM Act Now” on the exterior of the museum.

“We partnered with the North Texas Dream Team for this action in an effort to bring attention to the need for lasting protections for Dreamers, but not at the expense of TPS [Temporary Protected Status] recipients, undocumented parents and immigrants who currently have no relief,” says DSA North Texas co-chair Kristian Hernandez. He's also vice-president of the NTDT.

The Dream Act is a proposed adjustment to and expansion of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows children of immigrants without citizenship to apply for temporary authorization to stay in the U.S. for work and/or school.