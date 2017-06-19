First Look at Season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Dallas'
It's been exactly one year since The Real Housewives of Dallas graced our televisions, and we've been thirsty for more. Are Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond still friends? Did LeeAnne Locken ever gut Marie Reyes? Did anyone ever figure out if Locken pooped in a box?
All of that is still unclear. But a new teaser for the new season shows us at least a few minutes of a Halloween party Hollman threw at her house Oct. 29.
Today, Bravo's Facebook page released the sneak peek of Season 2. It's Stephanie Hollman versus LeeAnne Locken! At a Halloween party! Locken is dressed as a two-faced person! And she tells people she's dressed as Hollman! She calls Hollman two-faced!
Hollman asks Locken why she would come to her Halloween party just to insult her, and Locken asks why Hollman says mean things behind her back. Hollman admits she is scared of a friendship with Locken because of the previous year.
Upcoming Events
-
Dave Chappelle
TicketsThu., Aug. 31, 8:00pm
-
TBAAL Presents Riverfront Jazz Festival
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 7:30pm
-
Tbaal Presents The Riverfront Jazz Festival- 3 Day Pass
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 7:30pm
-
Tbaal Presents - Jazz Jam Session
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 11:59pm
-
TBAAL Presents The Riverfront Jazz Festival
TicketsSat., Sep. 2, 1:00pm
Refresher: The ladies all went to Austin toward the end of Season 1, and when cameras shut off, Locken supposedly threatened Reyes. It scared Reyes off the show and sent Locken into anger management.
Now, in Season 2, Hollman is surrounded by dead-looking people at her Halloween party, but she is still scared of Locken. Spooky.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
The Bodyguard
TicketsWed., Jul. 19, 7:30pm
-
"Unringing The Bell" Starring Dorien Wilson
TicketsFri., Jul. 28, 8:15pm
-
Casa Manana Presents Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson
TicketsFri., Aug. 4, 8:00pm
-
"Finding Neverland"
TicketsTue., Jul. 11, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!