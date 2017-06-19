First Look at Season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Dallas'

The sneak peek shows a Halloween party Stephanie Hollman threw last year. Bravo on Facebook

Hollman is not scared of this. She's scared of LeeAnne Locken. Bravo on Facebook

It's been exactly one year since The Real Housewives of Dallas graced our televisions, and we've been thirsty for more. Are Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond still friends? Did LeeAnne Locken ever gut Marie Reyes? Did anyone ever figure out if Locken pooped in a box?

All of that is still unclear. But a new teaser for the new season shows us at least a few minutes of a Halloween party Hollman threw at her house Oct. 29.

Today, Bravo's Facebook page released the sneak peek of Season 2. It's Stephanie Hollman versus LeeAnne Locken! At a Halloween party! Locken is dressed as a two-faced person! And she tells people she's dressed as Hollman! She calls Hollman two-faced!

Hollman asks Locken why she would come to her Halloween party just to insult her, and Locken asks why Hollman says mean things behind her back. Hollman admits she is scared of a friendship with Locken because of the previous year.

Locken confronts Hollman during a preview of Season 2 of Real Housewives of Dallas. Bravo on Facebook

Refresher: The ladies all went to Austin toward the end of Season 1, and when cameras shut off, Locken supposedly threatened Reyes. It scared Reyes off the show and sent Locken into anger management.

Now, in Season 2, Hollman is surrounded by dead-looking people at her Halloween party, but she is still scared of Locken. Spooky.