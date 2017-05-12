We Discovered a Real Housewives of Oak Cliff on YouTube and We Don't Understand It

Your dreams have come true. There is a Real Housewives of Oak Cliff on YouTube.

But it's unclear what's happening in any of the episodes – there are two seasons, each with seven – so please do us a favor and sit down and watch them and let us know what the hell is going on.

The opening scene of the first episode involves a woman waking her husband (?) up, demanding he flush the toilet. From there, it's a haze. We have watched it a total of three times and this is what we know:

At one point, there is a man named Eric giving a confessional on a playground. Why a playground? God only knows. Why is there a shadow on him the entire time? Life is hard.

And then the next minute, a woman is kicking her husband (?) to the ground in their empty home. Why is their home empty? Why is there just an orange cord in the corner? Will she strangle him with it later?

It's possible this is just over our heads because we are so accustomed to watching The Real Housewives of Dallas talk about poop.

The Oak Cliff Housewives – originally Real Housewives of Oak Cliff, but its name was changed to avoid conflict with Bravo – was uploaded to YouTube in 2012 and since then, the first episode has garnered more than 35,000 views. It's not a lot, but it's something.

The man behind it all goes by Byron Love Luv, but his real name is Michael Anderson. He calls himself a "Dallas rap legend and pioneer" and "one of the first rappers in Dallas period."

He is also an author and filmmaker. He started The Oak Cliff Housewives by accident, he says. He was filming another project about domestic violence, but when one of the actresses stopped showing up to set, Anderson shifted gears.

Eric gives a confessional on a playground. YouTube screenshot

"As a joke I changed her name to Chlamydia Jones and said we'll call it the Real Housewives of Oak Cliff," he says. "And it was funny, and we did it and we didn't think anything of it, but we put it on YouTube and the response was so phenomenal that we realized we had something. So we had to catch up and capitalize on that momentum and follow up. And everything just kind of blossomed from there."

The scripted show making fun of reality TV first began on YouTube and then found a home on 55.4 KAZD, Black Contemporary TV in Dallas, he says.

But then everything got shut down, which Anderson blames on Black Contemporary TV's CEO, Dale Smith.

"He took the money and ran and when the different local businesses say, 'Well, we want to advertise on your top-rated show, how much is it, what's the time slot, how long is the advertisement?'" he says, trailing off. "And those conversations were had, and I witnessed some of that and we scheduled for me to meet with some of these people and those meetings never came to fruition. Everything ended and we went out there."

We reached out to Smith for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Whatever the reason for the demise of Oak Cliff Housewives, which is in itself not surprising, Anderson says he isn't a big fan of Bravo's franchise.

"It's easier to relate to the Housewives of Atlanta than it is to relate to the Housewives of Dallas because more practical things happen – more realistic things," he says. "Our whole thing was we never intended to be a reality show. We were poking fun at reality shows and people liked it so we just rolled with it."

The Real Housewives of Dallas is made up of four white women and one Asian-American. Anderson doesn't believe that racial makeup accurately portrays Dallas.

"The racial makeup of Dallas is closer to reflecting the racial makeup of America, which is a little bit of everybody. And there's far too many different people with a lot of diversity for them to have an all white cast and say, 'Well, this is Dallas,'" he says. "No, we live in Dallas too. And I think that also may have been one of the things that people will relate to with Housewives of Oak Cliff because when you go through the different episodes you see something of everybody."

You can watch The Oak Cliff Housewives on YouTube or buy its DVD set for $9.49 on Amazon, if you're into that kind of thing.

