Dallas Symphony Orchestra's Performance of Philip Glass and Anton Bruckner Was Magical

Even compared to the grandeur and rapture that normally accompanies well-executed symphonies inside the Meyerson Symphony Center, Friday night felt exceptional. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra's program was divided into two portions — one a contemporary work, Philip Glass' Double Concerto for Two Pianos, and the other a towering classic, Anton Bruckner’s Eighth Symphony.

The Double Concerto was electrical in atmosphere, spare and desolate in tone. In its desert of spindly percussion and groaning drones, it offered a glimpse of art music's future — or one potential and thrilling version, anyway.

It displayed reverence for and understanding of past conventions while also rebelling against them. It wasn’t radical in an obvious way — like a Stockhausen, Schoenberg or Ligeti composition might be — but to see it live was exhilarating.