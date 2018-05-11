The Humans Hits Close to Home, and You Might See Yourself Onstage

The Tony Award-winning play The Humans explores the tough work of being human in a family filled with other humans. Disappointment, unmet expectations, illness, betrayal and aging are vividly portrayed alongside the deeply human need to find refuge with other humans who bring their own unique set of needs, flaws and scars to the relationship.

The one-act play presents the story of a working-class family of four, the daughters' grandmother and the youngest daughter’s live-in boyfriend as they attempt to hold it together during a Thanksgiving dinner.

Treated with humor and sincerity, the play explores myriad issues. The generational divide between parents and their millennial children who have more "faith in juicing than in religion" is considered alongside the class differences of working people versus heirs to trust funds. There are a few references to 9/11 thrown in as a means to explore the importance of expressing love and emotion before it's too late.