Six Flags Over Texas Lowers One of Its Flags: The First Flag of the Confederacy

The Stars and Bars (third from left) has been removed from the entrance at Six Flags Over Texas. Flickr/Matt Turner

The national effort to remove Confederate statues and symbols, after the fatal clash between protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia, has reached Six Flags Over Texas. TMZ Live reported on its live show Thursday that the Arlington theme park had a Confederate flag as one of the six flags flying over the park's drive-thru entrance.

By Friday, the park replaced all of the flags in the entranceway with American flags. The flag removed is the first flag of the Confederacy, also known as the Stars and Bars, which displays a blue square with a circle of seven stars (representing the seven Confederate states who fought to secede from the Union in the Civil War) next to two red stripes and one white stripe. The Stars and Bars stood as the official flag of the Confederate States of America from March 1861 to May 1863, according to USFlag.org.

TMZ reporters who appeared in the report said park officials told them that guests knew the difference between the Stars and Bars and the Confederate battle flag adopted as a symbol by hate groups and white supremacists years after the Civil War ended.

"They still don't address the fact that the [Stars and Bars] flag was designed to represent the states that seceded from the Union to fight to keep slavery," one reporter says.

The next day, the Arlington theme park removed all of the flags flying over the entranceway, including the Confederate flag, and replaced them with six American flags.

Six Flags Over Texas has been flying the Stars and Bars over its entranceway since its opening in 1961. The Confederate flag flew alongside five other flags representing the national flags that once held sovereignty over the state: the national flags of France, Spain and Mexico, as well as the Texas state flag and the United States flag, according to the theme park's official history.

Six Flags Over Texas did not respond to our requests for comment.

