Show Your Pride With a Tattoo This Weekend at Smilin’ Rick's

Pride month comes to a close this weekend, but that doesn’t mean that showing love and support to all people, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation, has to stop. If you’re part of the LGBT community or are supporting someone you care about and want to permanently show it, there is an opportunity waiting for you at Smilin’ Rick's Tattoo Shop in Denton.

At noon Saturday, the shop is having its first pride flash event. You can expect cute, fierce and rainbow art from the artists who organized it.