Why You Should Care About Soluna

There is a long history of symphony orchestras taking their music outside in the summers, performing in surprising places during a season in which we all seem to seek events that are more approachable and less formal than a night at the symphony. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, too, has a history of taking its music outside the concert hall to perform outdoors for its annual Memorial Day concert or at other venues around the city. Four years ago, the DSO formalized its commitment to community and accessibility in the form of the Soluna International Music and Arts Festival, which returns this year from May 6-28.

Although the DSO and the city of Dallas have high hopes the festival will one day enter the rarefied ranks of the world’s best classical music festivals, it will take years for Soluna to gain that kind of international approval. That’s not to say Soluna has gone unnoticed outside Texas or even the United States; high-profile collaborations and commissions with Pharrell Williams, Jonah Bokaer and Henri Scars Struck, among others, ensure the international art world's attention.

Even so, these things take time, something the smart people behind Soluna know, and — taking a cue from both experience and the research that supports it — they’ve transformed Soluna into a festival unlike any other, a prestigious event that features multidisciplinary collaborative arts experiences from both local and internationally renowned artists and musicians while fostering partnerships with local arts institutions and organizations and hoping to appeal to the DSO’s most important audience: the people of Dallas.