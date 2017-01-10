Something Provocative Lines the Walls of Samuel Lynn Gallery This Month

EXPAND Tyler Shields brought a little Hollywood with him to the reception celebrating his latest work, titled Provocateur, Saturday night at Samuel Lynn Gallery. Diamond Victoria

Back in the late '90s, before making it as one of Hollywood's most revered and provocative photographers, Tyler Shields called North Texas his home. And on Saturday he made a stop back through his old bailiwick for the reception of his latest book, Provocateur. The standing-room-only event gushed with wine, conversation and the opportunity to chat with L.A.'s "bad boy."

The book reflects Shields' latest collection, which no doubt lives up to its name. His sarcastic and at times raunchy approach to his work has left many blushing. But Shields says what excites him the most about his current collection are the bright colors.

EXPAND Diamond Victoria

Provocateur bursts at the seams with images drenched in sarcasm, sex appeal and decadence. "To expose yourself to the world, you and your work, naked to the global theater of billions of views, clicks, hits, image-searches, etc., is a remarkable statement within itself. To say, 'This is me and who I am,' is powerful," Shields says, according to his website.

EXPAND Not all of Tyler Shields' photos are quite what they seem. Diamond Victoria

Shields began his career behind a lens by making music videos before venturing into still photography. He mainly edits in-camera and says he can work with a set costing thousands of dollars, or nothing at all. "Just depends on what you're trying to make."

The photographs currently on display at the gallery include playful interpretations of drugs, fashion and, of course, sex.

EXPAND Several pieces of work from Shields' latest book line the walls of Samuel Lynn Gallery until Feb. 11. Diamond Victoria

Catch Tyler Shields' collection now through Feb. 11 at Samuel Lynn Gallery, 1105 Dragon St.

