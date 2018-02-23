The One and Only Stormy Daniels Is Coming to DFW To Make It Horny Again

You can look, maybe even touch, but don’t ask Stormy Daniels about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump when she comes to Dallas.

The adult-film actress and director, whose birth name is Stephanie Clifford, will visit April 27-28 at Bucks Wild in Dallas and Fort Worth. The two shows are part of her nationwide Make America Horny Again tour with more than 20 stops across the U.S. until November.

Clifford, 38, wasn’t widely known outside of the the adult-film space, but that changed Jan. 12 when The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, “arranged a $130,000 payment to a former adult-film star a month before the 2016 election as part of an agreement that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump.”

Don’t expect to hear about any of that during her performances. Gina Rodriguez, Clifford’s manager, told The Dallas Morning News, “If Stormy was going to do interviews, they would never take place in a strip club.”

This makes sense, of course, because no one really wants to be asked about alleged sex with the president while trying to slide down a stripper pole in heels. So if you see her perform on her tour, don’t go expecting to get a scoop.

As a performer, Clifford is a three-time recipient of the Favorite Breasts Fans of Adult Entertainment Award. She has won six awards for her work as a director, and she is a member of three halls of fame.

Google Trends shows interest in Stormy Daniels was fairly low but spiked after the WSJ report. Clifford seems to be profiting from being in the news, adding to a list of other people and companies with similar results after being attacked or somehow involved with Trump. Last year, Quartz reported that the stocks of Nordstrom, Fiat-Chrysler and Toyota all benefited after Trump attacked them on Twitter.

Last month, Clifford’s feature dance booking agent told TMZ that she’s more sought after now than in the past five years.

Bucks Wild Dallas and Fort Worth did not respond to requests for comment.

