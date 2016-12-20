Sun to Moon Gallery Shines a Light on Fine Art Photography



EXPAND “Autumn lily pads, Beech Forest, Cape Cod” Scot Miller Only a few years ago, the Design District silently hosted one or two art and photography galleries at best. Little traffic made its way down Dragon, Glass and Levee streets. But thanks to some creative minds around town, the area has become known for galleries that appeal to collectors and decorators. One of these creative minds is Scot Miller, photographer, conservationist and co-owner of Sun to Moon Gallery at 1515 E. Levee St.

A short walk from the banks of the Trinity River, Sun to Moon overlooks the ever-broadening view of Dallas’ skyline and the district's low warehouses, workspaces and galleries.

Since 2009, Miller and his wife, Marilyn, have taken turns assembling new exhibitions, planning events and dealing with day-to-day operations at the gallery’s current address, after originally opening 15 years ago in Addison. Scot Miller, along with his wife, Marilyn, owns and operates Sun to Moon Gallery at 1515 E. Levee St. Diamond Victoria “We much prefer this urban setting and neighborhood,” Miller says. “We were early adapters.”

Sun to Moon, an all-photographic gallery, is now one of nearly 20 art and photography galleries in the Design District – a hefty increase since the husband-and-wife duo first opened their doors there. Theirs houses the works of 12 local and national photographers.

Miller is one of the local photographers, with a handful of archival pigment prints on display throughout the year. The white-washed brick walls of Sun to Moon frame several stunning large format pieces and smaller, pocket-sized prints. These range from archival pigment prints, darkroom gelatin silver prints and platinum/palladium on vellum over gold leaf from artists such as Dan Burkholder, one of the first fine arts photographers to champion creating digital negatives and Alan Ross, a protégée of Ansel Adams, who was Adams’ photographic assistant for several years. A portrait of Ansel Adams, taken by Alan Ross, who was Adams' photographic assistant for several years, hangs on the back wall of the gallery. Diamond Victoria Miller's photography shouts, never whispers.

“I typically do the more traditional, larger format color prints,” he says. EXPAND “Kaleidoscope at Thoreau’s Cove, Walden Pond" Scot Miller "Wooden boat detail #1, Cobh, Ireland" Scot Miller

Colorful prints of nature line the front wall of Sun to Moon Gallery. Diamond Victoria Miller's conservation efforts cross state lines. He has worked with various nonprofit organizations including Walden Woods Project, the Yosemite Conservancy and the Lyndon B. Johnson Historical Park. In 1990, he traveled to Yosemite National Park in California and realized conservation awareness was an inevitability for him.

“I love my imagery, but I always like to find ways to use it better,” Miller says. He uses his photography to promote the numerous conservation projects he holds near and dear. Locally, Miller has worked with Groundwork Dallas, an organization aimed at improving the natural surroundings, for 10 years.



“It’s nice to not only do what you love but combine it with a cause,” Miller says.

Sun to Moon wraps up its current exhibit Jan. 7. It includes additional works from Anne Larson, Charles Cramer, Alan Ross, John Sexton, Alison Shaw, Jill Skupin Burkholder, Keith S. Walklet, R.P. Washburne, Jeffrey Conley and Annette Bottaro-Walklet.

