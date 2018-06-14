Union Soldier's Ghost Might Haunt the Texas Civil War Museum

While the Texas Civil War Museum might not be the final resting place for Dallas’ Gen. Robert E. Lee statue, the museum’s director says the Southern-style structure may house a ghost.

The museum contains a private Civil War memorabilia collection featuring Union and Confederate artifacts and more than 200 Victorian dresses.

Executive director Cindy Harriman, who’s been with the museum since it opened in 2006, seems to contain as much information as the museum did relics. She points out the rows of Civil War uniforms stored inside locked glass cases — blue coats are displayed along a north wall while a line of grey coats faces from the south.

Harriman has never seen an apparition while at work, she says, but if ghosts exist, the place might have one.