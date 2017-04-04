Meet the Kids From Stranger Things at Texas Frightmare Weekend

EXPAND Texas Frightmare Weekend is the joy of horror lovers across North Texas, and it returns to the Hyatt Regency from May 5-7. Kathy Tran

Texas Frightmare Weekend continues to do a wonderful thing for fans of horror who live in Texas, and even in the broader South. Whether you're a hardcore fan of horror-themed movies and TV shows, or just a casual one, this is a cannot-miss experience during the first weekend of May. This year is no exception, as the schedule of guests, panels and screenings released yesterday proves.

One of the biggest draws this year will be the kid actors from Stranger Things. Although Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) had to drop out of her scheduled appearance, her co-stars Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Mark Steger (The Demogorgon) will be there.

Lead actors from Bates Motel, including young Norman Bates himself, Freddie Highmore, will do signings. Breakout characters from The Walking Dead, Austin Amelio (Dwight), Tom Payne (Jesus) and Pollyanna McIntosh (Jadis) will be in the house. Danny Lloyd, who played Danny Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, is also a guest.

Reunion panels will also be big this year. There will be one for the 40th anniversary giallo classic Suspiria, complete with director Dario Argento and various actors from the film. The Hills Have Eyes will also get a 40th anniversary tribute, with Dee Wallace and Michael Berryman onboard.

John Carpenter’s take on The Thing will have a gathering of some stars and crew, including the one and only Wilford Brimley. Many of the leads from Rob Zombie’s latest film, 31, will be in attendance, including Malcolm McDowell. And the original Fright Night will have a panel featuring director Tom Holland and most of the film's lead actors.

Wrestling superstars, in the form of WCW/WWE legends Sting and Ric Flair, are another strange but welcome addition this year. Sting will hang around on Saturday while Flair will be there on Friday and Saturday. Prep your best “wooooo!” accordingly.

Some musicians will also be in attendance. One of the most notable is longtime guitarist for the quintessential horror punk band the Misfits, Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein.

A number of independent productions will present screenings throughout the weekend, including Death Metal, Prevenge, The Slayer, Boggy Creek Monster, Karate Kill and Realm of the Damned. There will also be panels on writing, directing and soundtracking horror films for aspiring filmmakers.

Texas Frightmare Weekend runs Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7, at the Hyatt Regency at DFW Airport, 2334 N. International Parkway. Tickets are $30 to $83.95 at texasfrightmareweekend.com.

