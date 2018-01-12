Deal Between Texas Rangers and Ditto Golf Course Angers Some Arlington Residents

Arlington City Council members voted this week to rename Ditto golf course in north Arlington the Texas Rangers Golf Club. While the move to rename the 18-holer passed unanimously, the perks accompanying the deal raised a few eyebrows.

When it opened in '82, the course — at 801 Brown Blvd., near Arlington’s entertainment district — was given the name Ditto for longtime Arlington resident Chester W. Ditto. It is undergoing a massive renovation and is expected to reopen this summer.

Few citizens were present during the City Council meeting Tuesday night. One resident spoke in favor of the renaming; another spoke against it.

"Apparently, the City of Arlington is the government arm of the Rangers now." – Warren Norred on Twitter Facebook

